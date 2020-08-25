UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner For Provision Of Clean Water To Schoolchildren

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Health Department and other concerned departments are playing their part in eradicating malnutrition in Bahawalpur district. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial said this while presiding over a meeting at Committee Room of his office here on Tuesday.

He said that water samples from all the schools of the district must be tested so that pure and healthy water is provided to children in the schools.

Deputy Commissioner said that provision of fortified flour and quality sampling of oils must be ensured. The meeting was briefed by the District Coordinator Multi-sectorial Nutrition Centre.

