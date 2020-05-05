UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner For Reduction In Fares Of Public Transport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 07:17 PM

Deputy Commissioner for reduction in fares of public transport

Deputy Commissioner Moghiz Sanaullah Tuesday directed Secretary Regional Transport Authority Sohail Ahmed to ensure reduction in fares of public transport as per prices of petrol and diesel

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Moghiz Sanaullah Tuesday directed Secretary Regional Transport Authority Sohail Ahmed to ensure reduction in fares of public transport as per prices of petrol and diesel.

In a meeting with secretary transport here at his office, he said the prices of petrol and diesel had reduced to a great extent and it was right time to provide relief to general public.

Following the meeting, Regional Transport Authority Hazara Division issued notification of new fares for public transport and goods with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the DC visited Ehsaas Emergency Cash Centres in the city and examined the facilities and disbursement of financial assistance among deserving people.

He directed the staff deployed at the centers to ensure social distancing while disbursement of financial aid.

Later, on the directives of the DC, Assistant Commissioner Mujataba Bharwana and President Small Industries Haji Iftikhar visited small industries and various marbles factories and outlets and checked the precautionary measures at workplaces.

The AC directed administrations of factories and small industries to strictly implement SOPs issued by the government and made available masks, sanitizers to labourers besides ensuring social distancing to avoid coronavirus contraction among workers.

Related Topics

Petrol Sohail Ahmed Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

76% of participants in Sharjah health survey say p ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai authorities intensify precautionary measures ..

51 minutes ago

Islamabad union council secy's bail plea rejected

3 minutes ago

Industrial output in Brazil plunges due to pandemi ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Tuesday 05 May 2020

3 minutes ago

AC fines 22 shopkeepers in Sukkur

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.