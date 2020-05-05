Deputy Commissioner for reduction in fares of public transport

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Moghiz Sanaullah Tuesday directed Secretary Regional Transport Authority Sohail Ahmed to ensure reduction in fares of public transport as per prices of petrol and diesel.

In a meeting with secretary transport here at his office, he said the prices of petrol and diesel had reduced to a great extent and it was right time to provide relief to general public.

Following the meeting, Regional Transport Authority Hazara Division issued notification of new fares for public transport and goods with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the DC visited Ehsaas Emergency Cash Centres in the city and examined the facilities and disbursement of financial assistance among deserving people.

He directed the staff deployed at the centers to ensure social distancing while disbursement of financial aid.

Later, on the directives of the DC, Assistant Commissioner Mujataba Bharwana and President Small Industries Haji Iftikhar visited small industries and various marbles factories and outlets and checked the precautionary measures at workplaces.

The AC directed administrations of factories and small industries to strictly implement SOPs issued by the government and made available masks, sanitizers to labourers besides ensuring social distancing to avoid coronavirus contraction among workers.