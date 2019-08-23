UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner For Resolving Perennial Issue Of Accumulated Sewerage Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 07:30 PM

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Bilal Shahid Rao Friday expressed his resentment over accumulation of sewerage water on Mithiani road and directed Public Health Engineering Department to resolve the perennial issue within two days The DC, along with Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering Department, Nazir Ahmed Buriro, visited Mithiani road and Mehran Town localities of the Naushahro Feroze.

According to hand out issued by the district information office, the DC also stressed upon shopkeepers to avoid throwing water on the road otherwise action would be taken against them.

