Deputy Commissioner for resolving sanitation issues of Taj Colony

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar visited Taj Colony of Nawabshah and instructed officials of the Department of Public Health Engineering to start the drainage scheme for removal of sewerage water from the colony.

He warned that any slackness in this regard would not be tolerated.

DC further directed officials of the Municipal Committee to immediately improve the sanitation system of the city, particularly Taj Colony. DC also inspected the ongoing construction schemes and instructed to further improve the work.

AC Public Health Engineering Department Nazeer Shaikh, XEN Muzzaffar Zardari and officials of Municipal Committee were also present on the occasion.