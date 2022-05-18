UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner For Resolving Sanitation Issues Of Taj Colony

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Deputy Commissioner for resolving sanitation issues of Taj Colony

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar visited Taj Colony of Nawabshah and instructed officials of the Department of Public Health Engineering to start the drainage scheme for removal of sewerage water from the colony

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar visited Taj Colony of Nawabshah and instructed officials of the Department of Public Health Engineering to start the drainage scheme for removal of sewerage water from the colony.

He warned that any slackness in this regard would not be tolerated.

DC further directed officials of the Municipal Committee to immediately improve the sanitation system of the city, particularly Taj Colony. DC also inspected the ongoing construction schemes and instructed to further improve the work.

AC Public Health Engineering Department Nazeer Shaikh, XEN Muzzaffar Zardari and officials of Municipal Committee were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Water Nawabshah From

Recent Stories

Biggar retains Wales captaincy for South Africa ru ..

Biggar retains Wales captaincy for South Africa rugby tour

32 seconds ago
 Russia Accounts for 20% of World Arms Sales, Has O ..

Russia Accounts for 20% of World Arms Sales, Has Order Portfolio Worth $50Bln - ..

35 seconds ago
 Ex-Minneapolis Officer Pleads Guilty to Manslaught ..

Ex-Minneapolis Officer Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Floyd Death - Attorney G ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. Suspends Disinformation Board Amid Cr ..

Biden Admin. Suspends Disinformation Board Amid Criticism of Body's Chief - Repo ..

2 minutes ago
 Experts warns sea erosion without ensuring ample w ..

Experts warns sea erosion without ensuring ample water flow in Kotri downstream

2 minutes ago
 One of last Rwanda genocide fugitives 'died in 200 ..

One of last Rwanda genocide fugitives 'died in 2002'

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.