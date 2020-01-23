UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner For Special Focus On High Risk Areas During Anti-polio Campaign

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 09:14 PM

Deputy Commissioner for special focus on high risk areas during anti-polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner Capt. Bilal Shahid Rao, has directed to ensure 100 percent coverage of anti polio vaccination in areas bordering with polio affected districts particularly nomadic population

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt. Bilal Shahid Rao, has directed to ensure 100 percent coverage of anti polio vaccination in areas bordering with polio affected districts particularly nomadic population.

He was presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for the special 5 days anti-polio drive set to begin from February 17 across the district.

According to a handout issued by the district information office on Thursday, DC urged all medical officers, taluka supervisors and polio teams to work hard and take collective efforts to make anti-polio campaign successful.

Earlier, Dr. Sajjan Daas briefed the meeting about the arrangements made for anti polio drive. He informed that target of the drive was to vaccinate 315250 children. For the purpose, 726 mobile, 68 fix, 42 transit points and a total of 836 teams had been trained.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile February All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.