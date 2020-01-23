Deputy Commissioner for special focus on high risk areas during anti-polio campaign

(@imziishan)

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt. Bilal Shahid Rao, has directed to ensure 100 percent coverage of anti polio vaccination in areas bordering with polio affected districts particularly nomadic population.

He was presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for the special 5 days anti-polio drive set to begin from February 17 across the district.

According to a handout issued by the district information office on Thursday, DC urged all medical officers, taluka supervisors and polio teams to work hard and take collective efforts to make anti-polio campaign successful.

Earlier, Dr. Sajjan Daas briefed the meeting about the arrangements made for anti polio drive. He informed that target of the drive was to vaccinate 315250 children. For the purpose, 726 mobile, 68 fix, 42 transit points and a total of 836 teams had been trained.