Deputy Commissioner for stern action against agents, deducting amount from cash assistance

The Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao has warned to take stern action and registering cases against agents who were deducting amount from cash assistance being paid to deserving and poor people under Ehsas kifalat programme

He said this while chairing a meeting with the officials of Habib Bank and Ehsas kifalat programme here on Monday.

DC said that various reports circulating in media regarding deduction of certain amount from cash assistance and a video also made viral in this regard.

It was decided to close the centers set up for receiving cash assistance including Muhabbat Dero, Baharo Mulaa. Saeed pur, Cheho, Kalhora station, Abraa, Kher Muhammad Bohio, Khalid Abad, Jiskani while new centers would be open in Mehrab pur, Halani, Moro and padedan. DC ordered to officials of Habib Bank and Ehsas kifalat programme to bring improvement in their performance and accelerate the process of payment cash grants to deserving people.