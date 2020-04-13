UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner For Stern Action Against Agents, Deducting Amount From Cash Assistance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:49 PM

Deputy Commissioner for stern action against agents, deducting amount from cash assistance

The Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao has warned to take stern action and registering cases against agents who were deducting amount from cash assistance being paid to deserving and poor people under Ehsas kifalat programme

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ):The Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao has warned to take stern action and registering cases against agents who were deducting amount from cash assistance being paid to deserving and poor people under Ehsas kifalat programme. He said this while chairing a meeting with the officials of Habib Bank and Ehsas kifalat programme here on Monday.

DC said that various reports circulating in media regarding deduction of certain amount from cash assistance and a video also made viral in this regard.

It was decided to close the centers set up for receiving cash assistance including Muhabbat Dero, Baharo Mulaa. Saeed pur, Cheho, Kalhora station, Abraa, Kher Muhammad Bohio, Khalid Abad, Jiskani while new centers would be open in Mehrab pur, Halani, Moro and padedan. DC ordered to officials of Habib Bank and Ehsas kifalat programme to bring improvement in their performance and accelerate the process of payment cash grants to deserving people.

Related Topics

Poor Khalid Abad Media From Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

UAE now reaping fruits of years-long education adv ..

21 minutes ago

US Supreme Court to hear Trump taxes case in May

22 minutes ago

Vietnam Sends 150,000 Medical Masks to Russia to H ..

22 minutes ago

Putin warns Russia to prepare for 'extraordinary' ..

22 minutes ago

Chelsea rejoice Vialli's cancer recovery

22 minutes ago

Trump says OPEC+ planning to cut production 20 mn ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.