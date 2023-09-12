Deputy Commissioner for strict action action power theft

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that solid steps should be taken to prevent electricity theft. In this regard, the members of the District Enforcement Committee should work effectively

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that solid steps should be taken to prevent electricity theft. In this regard, the members of the District Enforcement Committee should work effectively.

He gave these instructions while chairing the meeting of the District Enforcement Committee regarding the prevention of electricity theft in the committee room of his office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Assistant Commissioners, Superintendent Engineer MEPCO Azmat Ali, Executive Engineer MEPCO Shiraz Ghafoor, Abdul Aziz Sheikh, and System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan were also present. The Deputy Commissioner said that the MEPCO has established committees at the tehsil level to stop electricity theft.

It was informed that a control room has been established in the office of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur. The control room numbers 062-9250508 and 062-9250304 are fully functional. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa directed that, with the help of the public and MEPCO officers, the district enforcement committee should take legal action related to the cases of electricity theft. If electricity theft is proven, FIRs should be registered against the culprits.

�From September 7 to September 11, MEPCO apprehended power theft of 115,712 units of electricity during the operation. As many as 44 FIRs have been registered against the power thieves, and more than 53 applications have been sent to the concerned police stations.