Deputy Commissioner For Strict Action Against Profiteers, Hoarders

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:54 PM

Deputy Commissioner for strict action against profiteers, hoarders

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Friday directed Assistant Commissioners to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders and ensure availability of petrol, diesel and other essential commodities as per rates fixed by the government

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Friday directed Assistant Commissioners to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders and ensure availability of petrol, diesel and other essential commodities as per rates fixed by the government.

On Deputy Commissioner's directives, the Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab visited different petrol pumps of the city and ensured sale of petroleum products as per newly fixed rates and warned strict action to be taken against the violators.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui has imposed fine of Rs.

22000 for overcharging the prices of essential commodities and not Faraz Siddiqui visited different markets of Latifabad unit numbers 5, 6 and 10 to ensure availability of food and edible items as per rates fixed by the district administration.

The Assistant Commissioner warned the shopkeepers to ensure sale of essential commodities at government fixed rates failing which strict action would be initiated against them.

The officers of district administration and Police were also present on the occasion.

