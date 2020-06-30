UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner For Strict Action To Stop Wood Theft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 09:39 PM

Deputy Commissioner for strict action to stop wood theft

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial Tuesday said that wood theft from Lal Sohanra National Park should be stopped at all cost and patrolling by forest guards must be increased.

While presiding over a meeting at Committee Room of his office here, he said that officers and staff of Forest Department need to play role in this regard and keeping vigil at entry and exit points of the park could be helpful.

Deputy Commissioner said that more saplings should be planted to enhance the beauty of the park.

The meeting was briefed that Lal Sohanra National Park comprised 162850 acres of land. As many as 475 Blackbucks and 110 Chinkara deers were present at the park.

During the last year, 210 cases were registered against wood theft and a fine of Rs 4.169 million was collected. Departmental action was taken against 15 employees of the Forest Department found involved in wood theft.

