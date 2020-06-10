UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner For Strict Face Mask Implementation

Wed 10th June 2020 | 04:29 PM

Deputy Commissioner for strict face mask implementation

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sandhu has directed the strict enforcement of wearing masks in the district

This was stated by him while presiding over a meeting held at his office on Wednesday to review the measures taken by the Government to deal with latest coronavirus pandemic situation.

He said that condition of wearing masks should strictly be implemented in public places, markets, bazaars and parks.

The deputy commissioner said that action would be taken against violators. Protecting the lives of citizens was the top priority of the Government.

"Wearing masks is essential for the safety of the citizens and they must wear masks when they leave their homes.

He said that no stone would be left unturned for the treatment of coronavirus affected patients.

More Stories From Pakistan

