Deputy Commissioner for strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzafar Khan Sial on Tuesday said coronavirus SOPs were being implemented strictly to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He expressed these view while addressing a meeting at his office here.

The implementation of COVID-19 SOPs was being monitored and markets were being closed on time, he added.

He said that during the third wave of the corona pandemic,11634 tests were conducted and 595 cases were positive.

The meeting was attended by Medical Superintendent Sir Sadiq Hospital Dr Rana Muhammad Yousuf, Focal Person Dr Zakir Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ehsaan Jamali, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Naeem Sadiq Cheema.