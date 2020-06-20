UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner For Strict Implementing Of Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 08:09 PM

Deputy Commissioner for strict implementing of lockdown

The district administration and police, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair, were taking strict measures for strict implementation of smart lockdown in the areas wherein new coronavirus cases reported

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration and police, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair, were taking strict measures for strict implementation of smart lockdown in the areas wherein new coronavirus cases reported.

The cases have been registered against traders who were not following SOPs and the three-day i.e. Friday, Saturday and Sunday complete lockdown, an official of the district administration informed.

He said all shopkeepers, small traders, market owners were directed to close their businesses for three-day in a week besides ensuring implementations in the areas of the smart lockdown.

The strict implementation of the policy of opening business five days a week and closing shops three days a week was being ensured by the district administration and Dera Police, the official said.

All the bazaars including Circular Road were remain closed on Friday besides the areas of smart lockdown. In this regard, SHOs of different Police Stations were warned that if any shop was found open in their respective areas, action should be taken against the SHO of the concerned police station.

