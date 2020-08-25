UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner For Swift Disposal Of Accumulated Rainwater

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 07:10 PM

Deputy Commissioner for swift disposal of accumulated rainwater

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamshoro Captain (Retd) Fareeduddin Mustafa has asked the municipal officers of Jamshoro and Kotri to dispose of accumulated rainwater in their respective low lying localities at the earliest so that the residents of the areas could take sigh of relief

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamshoro Captain (Retd) Fareeduddin Mustafa has asked the municipal officers of Jamshoro and Kotri to dispose of accumulated rainwater in their respective low lying localities at the earliest so that the residents of the areas could take sigh of relief.

DC issued directives while visiting the rain affected areas of Jamshoro and Kotri Talukas on Tuesday along with Additional Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner. He reviewed the de-watering process and directed officers concerned to launch a cleanliness campaign on war footing basis after disposal of accumulated rainwater in the low lying areas of both talukas of the district.

