Deputy Commissioner for swift redress of public complaints

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :A meeting in connection with Prime Minister Delivery Unit of Citizens Portal was held here on Tuesday.

District heads of concerned departments attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto directed the heads to take immediate notice of complaints as redressal of public complaints was the top priority of government.

He said the officers should check the complaints and decide the complaint on merit.

In a briefing, the meeting was told that 90 percent of complaints received in the portal had been decided while work on others was in progress.