UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner For Swift Redress Of Public Complaints

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 08:08 PM

Deputy Commissioner for swift redress of public complaints

A meeting in connection with Prime Minister Delivery Unit of Citizens Portal was held here on Tuesday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :A meeting in connection with Prime Minister Delivery Unit of Citizens Portal was held here on Tuesday.

District heads of concerned departments attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto directed the heads to take immediate notice of complaints as redressal of public complaints was the top priority of government.

He said the officers should check the complaints and decide the complaint on merit.

In a briefing, the meeting was told that 90 percent of complaints received in the portal had been decided while work on others was in progress.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Progress Government Top Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin Noor Jehan passes away i ..

5 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Austria&#039;s Ambassador

23 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Austria&#039;s Ambassador

23 minutes ago

Nigeria's Lagos slams brakes on motorbike taxis

2 seconds ago

19 outlaws including 6 proclaimed offenders held i ..

4 seconds ago

Pakistan National Council of the Arts arranges pho ..

7 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.