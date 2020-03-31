Deputy Commissioner for taking stern action against profiteers in Karak

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Karak Shah Rukh Ali Khan, Assistant Commissioner Karak Abdul Samad visited the markets of Sabirabad and checked the exiting rates of various edibles commodities

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Karak Shah Rukh Ali Khan, Assistant Commissioner Karak Abdul Samad visited the markets of Sabirabad and checked the exiting rates of various edibles commodities.

The action in this occasion was taken on various report regarding selling of sugar, flour and other things on high rates by not following the actual rates fixed by district administration. He visited the bazaars and check rates of various edibles things in the grocery shops, general stores, utility stores and met with the members of the Anjum-e-Tajaran.

He also warned that action would be taken against all those creating artificial inflation.

He expressed the hope that the members of the Anjuman-e-Tajran and small traders and whole sellers to sell various edibles items on the fixed rates issued by the district administration. AC Abdul Samad also expressed satisfaction over the availability of all edibles commodities in the bazaars and people of Karak district would not face any hardship during buying things. He also urged the public to strictly follow their social distance to stop outbreak of Corona-virus.