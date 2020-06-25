Deputy Commissioner for taking stern action against SOPs violators in Chitral

(@FahadShabbir)

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral Shah Daud Thursday directed the officials of the district administration to take stern action against those not complying with the orders of the provincial government regarding implementation of SOPs for public safety.

On this directives of the Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral, Shah Saud, Additional Assistant Commissioner Morkho, Torkhom, Mukarram Khan Afridi along with UT-ACs Riaz Ahmed, Saleemullah Ayubi, Nadir Nazar and Ms. Shagufta Sarwar visited different areas of Upper Chitral and inspected implementation of the SOPs issued by provincial Government.

They also visited various markets, public places and workshops in connection with the implementation of SOPs and directed the people to wear masks, gloves, avoid shaking hands, keep social distancing and no gathering of more than five persons.

The purpose of the visit was to take action against elements violating government orders to control a deadly epidemic and provide awareness to the general public.

On this occasion, action was taken against the shopkeepers who were transacting without masks and gloves and they were strongly instructed that no compromise would be made in this matter.They also took action against vendors manufacturing substandard suites, bakeries and also visited the stores where their suites were manufactured and was given a stern warning for poor hygiene.

Later, the team also inspected the traffic and issued orders to the transporters wearing masks to ensure the use of masks in all cases and also ensuring social distancing in the coaches terminals.