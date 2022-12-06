Deputy Commissioner for timely recovery of government dues

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich said that the collection of government dues should be ensured and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. He said that the revenue officers should perform their duties properly.

The DC was chairing a meeting was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office here Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the performance of revenue officers based on specific points formulated by the board of Revenue.

The Deputy Commissioner said that rural revenue centers should be activated and the people should be informed about it so that they can get relief.

He directed that the government land should be retrieved from the mafia. He directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Revenue that the performance of revenue officers should be monitored fortnightly.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Aitzaz Anjum briefed about the performance of the revenue officers regarding the key points formulated by the Board of Revenue. He said that the digitalization of land and revenue records had been completed.