NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :To keep prices of essential items of daily use stable by preventing overcharging, profiteering and hoarding, and raising awareness among common man in the wake of Corona Visrus situation, Deputy Commissioner held a meeting with representatives of trader associations of Nawabshah.

The DC Abrar Ahmed Jaffar said that reporting of the global pandemic of Corona-virus cases in country specially in Sindh Province require collective efforts to combat further spread of the virus in the district. To ensure availability of items of daily use at reasonable prices, a committee comprising market committee, representatives of trader organizations including medical, grocery stores, and business associations has been constituted under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner.

Jaffar appealed trader community to cooperate for complete implementation of preventive guidelines of Sindh government and said that business organizations have always cooperated with the district administration and they were expected to extend their full support to prevent the spread of Corona virus and raising awareness among the people. On the occasion representatives of business organizations including Qayoom Qureshi, Rao Javed, Malik Zia-ul-Haq, Rashid Qureshi, Bilal Qureshi and others ensured their full support in raising awareness and arrangements for hand washing in markets, pasting banners and implementing other preventive measures.