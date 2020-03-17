UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner For Trader Community's Proactive Role In Crucial Times

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:02 PM

Deputy Commissioner for trader community's proactive role in crucial times

To keep prices of essential items of daily use stable by preventing overcharging, profiteering and hoarding, and raising awareness among common man in the wake of Corona Visrus situation, Deputy Commissioner held a meeting with representatives of trader associations of Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :To keep prices of essential items of daily use stable by preventing overcharging, profiteering and hoarding, and raising awareness among common man in the wake of Corona Visrus situation, Deputy Commissioner held a meeting with representatives of trader associations of Nawabshah.

The DC Abrar Ahmed Jaffar said that reporting of the global pandemic of Corona-virus cases in country specially in Sindh Province require collective efforts to combat further spread of the virus in the district. To ensure availability of items of daily use at reasonable prices, a committee comprising market committee, representatives of trader organizations including medical, grocery stores, and business associations has been constituted under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner.

Jaffar appealed trader community to cooperate for complete implementation of preventive guidelines of Sindh government and said that business organizations have always cooperated with the district administration and they were expected to extend their full support to prevent the spread of Corona virus and raising awareness among the people. On the occasion representatives of business organizations including Qayoom Qureshi, Rao Javed, Malik Zia-ul-Haq, Rashid Qureshi, Bilal Qureshi and others ensured their full support in raising awareness and arrangements for hand washing in markets, pasting banners and implementing other preventive measures.

Related Topics

Sindh Business Rashid Man Nawabshah Zia-ul-Haq Market Government

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan issues health advi ..

2 minutes ago

Govt providing free of cost test facility in Punj ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh decides to close shopping mal ..

2 minutes ago

US stocks gain on latest Fed emergency moves

2 minutes ago

Sardar Masood Khan condemns false charges framed a ..

7 minutes ago

Coronavirus Impact on US Airlines Worse Than Septe ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.