Deputy Commissioner for untiring efforts for eradication of polio virus

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) took serious notice of detection of first polio case in 6 years in the district and called for untiring efforts to ensure hundred percent immunization during next round.

Presiding over a meeting in connection of anti polio drive to be commenced from March 16 in the district, he urged polio teams to work hard for achieving set target and to get rid of the crippling disease.

The DC instructed EPI focal person Dr. Allah Warrayo Memon to immediately start special immunization campaign in taluka Bhirya up to next polio round and efficiently deal with all refusal cases.

Focal person for Polio campaign Dr. Sajjan Das while briefing the meeting informed about the arrangements and told the meeting that during the upcoming anti polio meeting 315,250 children up to age of five years would be administered polio drops.

For this purpose a total of 836 teams formed in which 726 mobiles, 68 fixed, 42 transit teams were included.