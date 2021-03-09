Deputy Commissioner for using modern techniques while preparing budgets

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial has said that training sessions for concerned officials were being held to ensure the preparation of budgets of municipalities on modern grounds.

Presiding over a meeting here Tuesday at his office, he said that new techniques must be used while preparing budgets.

He said that the budget preparing officers must keep their focus on long term plannings instead of one fiscal year.

District Team Leader Ahmad Rajwana briefed the meeting about preparing of budget on new techniques.

The meeting was attended by Public Financial Management Advisor Muhammad Ibrahim, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Rubina Kousar, Chief Officer Bahawalpur Municipal Corporation Muhammad Shafiq and Assistant Commissioner of different tehsils of Bahawalpur district.