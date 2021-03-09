UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner For Using Modern Techniques While Preparing Budgets

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Deputy Commissioner for using modern techniques while preparing budgets

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial has said that training sessions for concerned officials were being held to ensure the preparation of budgets of municipalities on modern grounds.

Presiding over a meeting here Tuesday at his office, he said that new techniques must be used while preparing budgets.

He said that the budget preparing officers must keep their focus on long term plannings instead of one fiscal year.

District Team Leader Ahmad Rajwana briefed the meeting about preparing of budget on new techniques.

The meeting was attended by Public Financial Management Advisor Muhammad Ibrahim, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Rubina Kousar, Chief Officer Bahawalpur Municipal Corporation Muhammad Shafiq and Assistant Commissioner of different tehsils of Bahawalpur district.

Related Topics

Budget Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Dubai to host friendly match between UAE and Israe ..

6 minutes ago

KP Food Security Policy prepared, Agri Business Au ..

4 minutes ago

Terrorist PKK numbers fell 83 percent in last 4 ye ..

4 minutes ago

Malala will produce dramas, children series and do ..

30 minutes ago

Kremlin Calls for Boosting Diplomatic Effort to Es ..

4 minutes ago

Beijing Urges US to Cease Support for Pro-Taiwan I ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.