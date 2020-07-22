Deputy Commissioner For Verification Of Children's Immunization
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed the health department to ensure verification of children's immunization during an anti-polio drive.
Presiding over a meeting, he said during remaining days of special anti-polio drive, the areain-charges should pay door-to-door visit in the selected areas in order to verify the immunizationof children and ensure vaccination if any child was found without drops.