FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed the health department to ensure verification of children's immunization during an anti-polio drive.

Presiding over a meeting, he said during remaining days of special anti-polio drive, the areain-charges should pay door-to-door visit in the selected areas in order to verify the immunizationof children and ensure vaccination if any child was found without drops.