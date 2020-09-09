UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner For Widening Scope Of Farmer's Training Programs

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 11:05 PM

Deputy Commissioner for widening scope of farmer's training programs

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Wednesday directed the Agriculture department to widen scope of training programs for awareness of farmers especially in far-flung areas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Wednesday directed the Agriculture department to widen scope of training programs for awareness of farmers especially in far-flung areas.

He was addressing a meeting of District Agricultural Advisory Committee (DAAC) while Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, officers of Fisheries and other departments as well as representatives of farmers were also present.

The DC said that scope of training programs for the awareness of farmers should be further expanded and effective steps should be taken to guide them properly.

He also directed to launch a crackdown against those who were selling spurious and adulterated pesticides and fertilizers. He said that prices of fertilizers and pesticides should also be monitored regularly in addition to taking strict action against theft of canal water.

The Deputy Director Agriculture gave briefing to the deputy commissioner about locusts' issue, flood situation and anti-smog activities.

Related Topics

Flood Water Agriculture Guide Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

24 minutes ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

54 minutes ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

1 hour ago

No coercive measures against two mills: Lahore Hig ..

3 minutes ago

Police arrest 32 suspects in Swabi search operatio ..

3 minutes ago

Dr. Taj assumes charge as Director General Balochi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.