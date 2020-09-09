Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Wednesday directed the Agriculture department to widen scope of training programs for awareness of farmers especially in far-flung areas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Wednesday directed the Agriculture department to widen scope of training programs for awareness of farmers especially in far-flung areas.

He was addressing a meeting of District Agricultural Advisory Committee (DAAC) while Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, officers of Fisheries and other departments as well as representatives of farmers were also present.

The DC said that scope of training programs for the awareness of farmers should be further expanded and effective steps should be taken to guide them properly.

He also directed to launch a crackdown against those who were selling spurious and adulterated pesticides and fertilizers. He said that prices of fertilizers and pesticides should also be monitored regularly in addition to taking strict action against theft of canal water.

The Deputy Director Agriculture gave briefing to the deputy commissioner about locusts' issue, flood situation and anti-smog activities.