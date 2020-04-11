UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Chairs Meeting Regarding Illegal Transportation Of Wheat

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 07:12 PM

Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Lt (Retd) Mohammad Saleem Saturday expressed his annoyance over shifting of checkpost setup by food department from Toll plaza Obaavro to kamon shaheed without seeking prior permission

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Lt (Retd) Mohammad Saleem Saturday expressed his annoyance over shifting of checkpost setup by food department from Toll plaza Obaavro to kamon shaheed without seeking prior permission.

He said this while chairing a meeting regarding illegal transportation of wheat from sindh to other cities. Among others SSP Dr Farukh Ali Lanjaar, officials of Motorway and food department attended the meeting.

The DC said that certain traders were illegally transporting wheat despite ban imposed by the provincial government.

He directed the officials concerned to take all out efforts to bar illegal movement of wheat to other provinces. He strictly directed SSP and DSP Motorway to accelerate the monitoring process on interchange routes of Ghotki at Karachi-Peshawar Motorway, so that transporting bid of wheat could be foiled.

While expressing displeasure over shifting of checkpost established at Obaavro Toll plaza to kamoon shaheed, he sought report from the sections concerned.

