Deputy Commissioner Ghotki observing SOPs regarding COVID-19

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghotki, Lt. (r) Khalid Salim on Wednesdays has asked the organizers of the Cattle Market to thoroughly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of lockdown issued by Sindh Government, said a statement issued here.

Due to a month long closure of cattle markets in the district, the government had exempted trade of livestock in cattle markets like fruit and vegetable wholesale markets.

He said the district administration had shortened time of the market to 10:30 am which earlier was 2:00 pm while sanitizer gates had been installed to disinfect all people and animals entering into the market, adding that arrangements to maintain social distancing also been made and 20 volunteers were engaged to impart awareness to visitors.