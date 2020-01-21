Deputy Commissioner Ghotki pays surprive visit to Sabzi Mandi

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Khalid Saleem Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Sabzi Mandi and checked prices and quality of vegetables and fruits in Mirpur Mathrlo.

During his visit, the deputy commissioner directed traders and commission agents to sell their items at low rates so that retailers could sell them cheaper to customers.

He directed the Market Committee President to provide rate lists daily to the shopkeepers so that they could display them properly.

He warned for strict action if anyone found selling vegetables and fruits at higher rates.