Deputy Commissioner Ghotki presides over meeting regarding flour crisis

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lt Muhammad Khalid Saleem on Wednesday warned wheat hoarders and profiteers of strict action.

Chairing a meeting to review increased price of wheat, he said no hoarding of wheat and artificial flour crisis would be tolerated at any cost.

Assistant Commissioner including Taluka officers and relevant officers also attended the meeting.

He informed the meeting that flour mills accumulate wheat after purchasing in low prices with mutual understanding and incompetency of food departments due to which crises of the wheat was being generated in the markets and rising prices of wheat flour people were creating difficulties.

The DC warned hoarders to stop the malpractice and sell their stocks in the market at the government fixed rates otherwise their stocks would be confiscated.