Deputy Commissioner Ghotki visits sabzi mandi to check prices, quality

Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Khalid Saleem on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Sabzi mandi to check prices and quality of vegetable and fruit in Mirpur Mathrlo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ghotki , Khalid Saleem on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Sabzi mandi to check prices and quality of vegetable and fruit in Mirpur Mathrlo.

During visit, he directed traders and commission agents to sell their items at low rates so that retailers could sell them cheaper to customers.

He directed the President market committee to provide rate lists daily so shopkeepers could display them properly.

He said if any one was found selling vegetables and fruit at higher rates they would be punished according to law.