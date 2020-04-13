UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Gives Exemption To Welfare Bodies On Essential Service

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:51 PM

The Deputy Commissioner on Monday granted exemptions to welfare organizations which supposed to provide essential services in District Lower Chitral

CHIRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner on Monday granted exemptions to welfare organizations which supposed to provide essential services in District Lower Chitral.

A hand out issued here said that as the competent authority for imposition of Section 144, could relax or grant any exemption under the law.

