Deputy Commissioner gives exemption to welfare bodies on essential service

CHIRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner on Monday granted exemptions to welfare organizations which supposed to provide essential services in District Lower Chitral.

A hand out issued here said that as the competent authority for imposition of Section 144, could relax or grant any exemption under the law.