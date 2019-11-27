UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Haripur Chairs Meeting Of Jail Oversight Committee

Wed 27th November 2019

Deputy Commissioner Haripur chairs meeting of Jail Oversight Committee

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Nadeem Nasir, following orders of the Supreme Court, Wednesday chaired a meeting of Oversight Committee constituted for the well-being and amelioration of jail inmates

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Haripur Nadeem Nasir, following orders of the Supreme Court, Wednesday chaired a meeting of Oversight Committee constituted for the well-being and amelioration of jail inmates.

The meeting reviewed new Terms of References (ToR) proposed by interior ministry for oversight committee.

Jail Superintendent Masood Khan Khattak informed the participants about measures being taken for betterment of jail inmates.

The DC directed the committee to visit Haripur Central Jail after regularly in the light of new ToRs to review health, education and other available facilities given to prisoners and prepare a detailed report for submitting it to DC office.

