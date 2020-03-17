UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Imposes Section 144

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:05 PM

Deputy Commissioner Haripur imposes section 144

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Tuesday imposed a ban on public gatherings, sports events and jail visits under section 144 across the district in the wake of coronavirus

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Haripur Tuesday imposed a ban on public gatherings, sports events and jail visits under section 144 across the district in the wake of coronavirus.

According to a notification issued by DC Haripur Nadeem Nasir for protection against Coronavirus, a ban has been imposed according to which there would be bar on public gatherings, marriage halls, marquees would be closed, restriction on meeting with jail inmates, parks, hostels and coaching academies would also remain close.

The ban was also imposed on profiteering on food items, medical masks, gathering around Lake Khanpur while the violators would be dealt under section 188 PPCR.

Related Topics

Sports Jail Marriage Nasir Haripur Khanpur Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes Abdullah Al Marri to ..

36 minutes ago

No Coronavirus Cases Confirmed Yet in Syria - WHO

17 seconds ago

Russia Sends Iran Humanitarian Aid to Help in Coro ..

19 seconds ago

NY Fed announces another $500 bn cash injection to ..

20 seconds ago

Supreme Court adjourns Peshawar BRT case for one m ..

22 seconds ago

UK Foreign Office Warns Against Non-Essential Trav ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.