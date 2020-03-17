Deputy Commissioner Haripur imposes section 144

(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Haripur Tuesday imposed a ban on public gatherings, sports events and jail visits under section 144 across the district in the wake of coronavirus.

According to a notification issued by DC Haripur Nadeem Nasir for protection against Coronavirus, a ban has been imposed according to which there would be bar on public gatherings, marriage halls, marquees would be closed, restriction on meeting with jail inmates, parks, hostels and coaching academies would also remain close.

The ban was also imposed on profiteering on food items, medical masks, gathering around Lake Khanpur while the violators would be dealt under section 188 PPCR.