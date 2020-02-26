UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Harnai Azeem Jan Inaugurates Tree Plantation Drive In Harnai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:43 PM

Deputy Commissioner Harnai Azeem Jan Dummar inaugurated Tree Plantation Drive by plating a sapling at District Complex Harnai on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Harnai Azeem Jan Dummar inaugurated Tree Plantation Drive by plating a sapling at District Complex Harnai on Wednesday.

He stressed citizens to take part in tree plantation campaign in order to provide green and beautiful Pakistan to new generation while he addressing these views at a ceremony of Tree Plantation Drive which was organized by Forest Department, said a press release issued here.

Additional Deputy Ashrafuddin Tareen, Division Forest Officer Bakhtullah Kakar and other senior official were present on the occasion.

DC said measures should be taken to create awareness among common people regarding the importance of trees in order to take care of trees in their areas.

Local farmers should plant more saplings in their respective areas because trees are essential for human life, he said saying Harnai District was naturally beautiful area but more trees would be planted at its mountains which could enhance facilities of tourism in the area.

He also urged concerned department that planted trees should be care in the areas on regularly basis which were sources of freshness environment in the area.

