Deputy Commissioner Harnai distributes face masks among people for coping corona virus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Harnai Azeem Jan Dummar on Tuesday said all available resources would be utilized to control spread of corona virus and stressed upon the people to take precautionary measures against corona virus.

He expressed these views while visiting district headquarters hospital and Lady Hospital to review taken measures against the corona virus.

The Deputy Commissioner said administrations and health department were ensuring preparations in the hospitals to cope any case of the corona virus in the areas on special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan and Chief Secretary because there was no reported case of the corona virus in the district.

He further said local administration along with PHI was taking measures to tackle challenge of the virus in the area, saying that in this regard, male and female wards has been established on emergency basis at Degree College Harnai, Government Boys and Girls schools.

DC Azeem Jan mentioned that relevant doctors have been directed to remain high alert in wake of the corona virus in the area, adding that PPHI had started health session awareness against corona virus among people in the area hence task force has been set up.

He said precautionary measures was being implemented in the area because the corona virus could be defeated through preventive steps.

Deputy Commissioner also distributed face masks among medical stores, shopkeepers and people in the areas for controlling corona virus.

He was accompanied by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Abdul Rasheed Nasar and other senior doctors during visiting where DHO also briefed the DC about measures regarding the corona virus and other equipment of medical.