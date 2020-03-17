UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Harnai Distributes Face Masks Among People For Coping Corona Virus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 06:50 PM

Deputy Commissioner Harnai distributes face masks among people for coping corona virus

Deputy Commissioner Harnai Azeem Jan Dummar on Tuesday said all available resources would be utilized to control spread of corona virus and stressed upon the people to take precautionary measures against corona virus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Harnai Azeem Jan Dummar on Tuesday said all available resources would be utilized to control spread of corona virus and stressed upon the people to take precautionary measures against corona virus.

He expressed these views while visiting district headquarters hospital and Lady Hospital to review taken measures against the corona virus.

The Deputy Commissioner said administrations and health department were ensuring preparations in the hospitals to cope any case of the corona virus in the areas on special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan and Chief Secretary because there was no reported case of the corona virus in the district.

He further said local administration along with PHI was taking measures to tackle challenge of the virus in the area, saying that in this regard, male and female wards has been established on emergency basis at Degree College Harnai, Government Boys and Girls schools.

DC Azeem Jan mentioned that relevant doctors have been directed to remain high alert in wake of the corona virus in the area, adding that PPHI had started health session awareness against corona virus among people in the area hence task force has been set up.

He said precautionary measures was being implemented in the area because the corona virus could be defeated through preventive steps.

Deputy Commissioner also distributed face masks among medical stores, shopkeepers and people in the areas for controlling corona virus.

He was accompanied by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Abdul Rasheed Nasar and other senior doctors during visiting where DHO also briefed the DC about measures regarding the corona virus and other equipment of medical.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Alert Male Harnai All Government

Recent Stories

Chohan says he is sorry if his emotions were prese ..

46 minutes ago

Masood Khan pays tribute to Kashmiri youth martyre ..

50 minutes ago

Lab to test Coronavirus patients made functional i ..

1 hour ago

Russian Stores Have No Problems With Supplies Amid ..

57 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Air War College

1 hour ago

AED100 million in programmes to support residentia ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.