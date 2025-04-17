Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema reviews anti-polio campaign preparations

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema on Thursday chaired a meeting to finalize arrangements for the upcoming polio vaccination campaign in Rawalpindi district.

Reviewing the previous campaigns, health authorities presented vaccination achievements including 52,156 children immunized through mobile teams across various tehsils, 90,675 schoolchildren receiving vaccinations at educational institutions, 38,705 children covered in neighborhood door-to-door campaigns, and 29,608 vaccinations administered at fixed health centers.

It was informed that the efforts resulted in a total of 247,683 children vaccinated outside their homes during the last campaign.

It was further briefed that the health officials established targets aiming to protect 1,006,712 children district-wide. The plan includes reaching 731,726 children through intensive house-to-house vaccination efforts, supported by 3,749 vaccination teams deployed across all areas of Rawalpindi during the national and international days, and local campaigns in the current year.

Deputy Commissioner Cheema emphasized the government's commitment to polio eradication. He said that any negligence in implementation would not be tolerated.

He issued directives for enhanced inter-departmental coordination and called upon parents to actively participate by ensuring their children receive the life-saving polio drops.

The DC particularly stressed the importance of compiling comprehensive data of previously missed children and monitoring mechanisms to guarantee 100% coverage by the campaign's conclusion.

Health department representatives assured that all necessary logistical preparations, including vaccine storage, transportation, and team training, had been completed to facilitate smooth campaign operations.

The meeting was attended by senior officials and reps from the health department as well as from the international partnering organizations.