Deputy commissioner highlights need of virus testing lab at RTE hospital

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Deputy commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen on Tuesday said that 330 patients have so far been discharged from Recep Tayyip Erdogan (RTE) hospital and highlighted the need for establishing a laboratory at the hospital to screen suspected individuals for novel coronavirus to effectively move forward with the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

He expressed these views at an official meeting, which was jointly chaired by provincial secretary special education Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari to discuss matters pertaining to treatment of virus infected patients, anti-dengue campaign, drive against locusts and wheat procurement operation.

Tareen said that the 330 patients discharged from RTE hospital also included 126 patients out of total 152 from district Muzaffargarh.

He said that all the doctors and paramedical staff at the government hospitals in the district have been provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) and added that additional PPEs were also available in good number to deal with any emergency situation.

He said that sufficient number of ventilators were also available in the district and a quarantine centre has recently been set up to shift suspected patients there.

About wheat procurement, DC said that the district has achieved 50 per cent procurement target while chasing target of 202,991 metric ton wheat. Target would be achieved by May 20, he added.

He said that no case of dengue fever has emerged in the district and all measures have been taken to check it.

He further stated that no locust attack has been reported from district.

He said that essential items were available in the market and 31 price magistrates were operational to check price hike.

Secretary special education Javed Iqbal Bukhari said that Punjab government was taking all possible measures to check the spread of novel coronavirus. He appealed the people to strictly observe social distancing guidelines to be able to overcome the pandemic early.