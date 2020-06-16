Deputy Commissioner hold meeting to discuss preventive measures against coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao chaired a meeting regarding preventive measures against coronavirus here on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Zameen Khan, Emergency 1122 Rescue Officer Amjad Khan, Health Officer Dr. Adnan, DMSDHQ Hospital Khar Dr. Naseeb Gul, DPCR Dr.

Hamayat and officers of other departments attended the meeting.

Fayyaz Khan reviewed the current situation of coronavirus in detail.

He said all departments should be mobilized in the current situation.

He issued instructions to ADC General Zameen Khan to ensure preventive measures and take action against all those violators of the SOPs, particularly the shopkeepers, market owners and those unnecessary roaming in the bazaars by not wearing masks, gloves.