Deputy Commissioner Hold Open Court In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 08:12 PM

Deputy Commissioner hold open court in Faisalabad

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali held an open court in his office on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali held an open court in his office on Tuesday.

He listened to the public complaints and issued orders for addressing them. He directed the assistant commissioners to stay in their offices and take appropriate steps for early redress of public complaints on daily basis.

