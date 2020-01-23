UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Holds Katchery, Directs Resolving Issues Related To Grid Station

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 07:05 PM

District Administration Bajaur merged district Thursday held an open katchery to address the problems confronted by people

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :District Administration Bajaur merged district Thursday held an open katchery to address the problems confronted by people.

The open katchey was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Hangu Tayab Abdullah, DPO Shahid Ahmed Khan, and members of Dispute Resolution Council, XEN Wapda and SDO.

On the occasion, the people of Togh Sarai, Kotki and Dalan apprised the Deputy Commissioner about their problems including transfer of areas from Gargari Grid Station to Tall Grid Station.

They also complained about severe load-shedding during Namaz timing and demanded to change to change load-shedding schedule.

The DC also directed Xen Wapda for making comprehensive strategy to resolve of problems during transforming of grid station and to ensure change of load-shedding schedule specially Namaz timing.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that aims behind arrangements of open katcheri was to address the core issues of the masses at their doorstep according to their expectations.

