Deputy Commissioner Holds 'khuli Katchery' In Dir Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 06:55 PM

Deputy Commissioner holds 'khuli katchery' in Dir Lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Lower, Saadar Hassan Wednesday arranged a "khuli katchery" at the Government Degree College Khanpur, Adenzai tehsil.

The katchery was held under the directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to facilitate the masses at their doorsteps.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner said that government functionaries were public servants whose prime responsibility was to serve masses and resolve their problems.

He also directed officials to expedite their efforts and work with dedication to come up with the expectations of complainants.

He also warned action against officials found guilty of ignoring their professional obligations.

