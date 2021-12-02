UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' To Address Public Complaints

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali here on Thursday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' at his office with an aim to address complaints of the people at the earliest

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens while officers concerned were also present on this occasion.

The citizens presented their complaints in the open court. The DC listened to their grievances and issued on the spot orders to the officers concerned.

The DC received applications from senior citizens and women on priority and issued necessary orders.

He said Chief Minister Usman Bazar wanted to solve the problems particularly of revenue on priority and all the revenue officers should solve the revenue problems of the citizens within the shortest possible time frame.

He said revenue officers should also personally listen to the problems of the citizens on daily basis.

On the occasion, the DC said the purpose for holding such meetings was to resolve problems of the people at the earliest and to provide relief to the citizens.

He said negligence on part of officials concerned would not be tolerated.

