Deputy Commissioner holds meeting with dairy farmers to review milk prices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Tuesday asked the dairy farmers not to increase milk prices without the approval of the district administration.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting to review milk prices here at Shahbaz Hall.

He said that it was the responsibility of the administration to provide maximum relief to the people and cooperation should be extended to the administration in this regard.

In order to increase the price of milk, the application should be submitted in writing by estimating the cost per liter, the DC directed.

The DC said that the meeting would be held again in a few days and till the final decision, the fixed price of milk should be sold at Rs. 120 per liter.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Namai, AC Lala Iqbal, AC Ashraf Sangri and other concerned officers including dairy and cattle owners.