UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Holds Meeting With Dairy Farmers To Review Milk Prices

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Deputy Commissioner holds meeting with dairy farmers to review milk prices

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Tuesday asked the dairy farmers not to increase milk prices without the approval of the district administration

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Tuesday asked the dairy farmers not to increase milk prices without the approval of the district administration.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting to review milk prices here at Shahbaz Hall.

He said that it was the responsibility of the administration to provide maximum relief to the people and cooperation should be extended to the administration in this regard.

In order to increase the price of milk, the application should be submitted in writing by estimating the cost per liter, the DC directed.

The DC said that the meeting would be held again in a few days and till the final decision, the fixed price of milk should be sold at Rs. 120 per liter.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Namai, AC Lala Iqbal, AC Ashraf Sangri and other concerned officers including dairy and cattle owners.

Related Topics

Price (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Wassan hails Sindh provincial budget for 2022-23

Wassan hails Sindh provincial budget for 2022-23

55 seconds ago
 SDGs Secretariat conducts post-budget analysis

SDGs Secretariat conducts post-budget analysis

56 seconds ago
 Resources being utilized for betterment of Balochi ..

Resources being utilized for betterment of Balochistan's infrastructure: Sardar ..

58 seconds ago
 CTP launches campaign against transporters for ove ..

CTP launches campaign against transporters for overcharging

1 minute ago
 Administrator vows to make Hyderabad as internatio ..

Administrator vows to make Hyderabad as international city

4 minutes ago
 Opposition trying to hinder public service mission ..

Opposition trying to hinder public service mission: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.