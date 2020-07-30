UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Holds Meeting With Ulema

Thu 30th July 2020

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis on Thursday held meeting with Ulema and discussed in detail related to precautionary measures in connection with Eid-ul-Adha.

He urged the religious scholars to take precautionary measures in sacrificing and other matters on Eid and to provide awareness on the implementation of SOPs on prevention of corona.

He requested the Ulema to assist the district administration in ensuring the implementation of precautionary measures and disposal of animal droppings in appropriate bins or designated areas so that the cleaning staff can carry out the cleaning work properly and the streetcars. He also advised the people not to throw the wastes unchecked in the neighborhoods.

