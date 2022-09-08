UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Holds Open Court

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Deputy Commissioner holds open court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Muhammad Ali conducted an open court (kutchehri) in his office on Thursday.

He listened to problems of people and issued necessary instructions.

On-the-spot directives were also issued on the applications received from the complainants.

The DC assured the applicants for an early resolution of their problems and directed the officers concerned to take necessary steps in this regard.

The DC is holding open courts on daily basis from 10 a.m to 11 a.m, and people could attended it in his office.

More Stories From Pakistan

