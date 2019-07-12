UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Holds Open Court

Fri 12th July 2019

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Salwat Saeed here Friday held an open court and issued directions to resolve public complaints on the spot.

The deputy commissioner also directed the officials concerned to resolve pending complaints as soon as possible.

The complainants lodged their complaints regarding Revenue, education, Health, Police, local government departments and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

The DC said that no tolerance would be accepted over delay in resolving public complaints by the departments concerned and strict action would be initiated against officials violating instructions in this regard.

She said that public offices were open for the public all the time and demands of masses would be resolved on priority.

More Stories From Pakistan

