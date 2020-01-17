UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Holds Open Court At Ahmadpur East

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 12:31 PM

Deputy Commissioner holds open court at Ahmadpur East

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shoaib Saeed held open kachehri at Ahmadpur East, some 50 kilometres from here today to resolve people's problems on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shoaib Saeed held open kachehri at Ahmadpur East, some 50 kilometres from here today to resolve people's problems on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Deputy Commissioner said that all the officers must adopt an open door policy and listen to the complaints of people and resolve them on a priority basis. He said that open kachehries are part of Punjab government's policy of solving people's problems.

He listened to the complaints of people and issued instructions to the concerned officers. Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East Naeem Sadiq Cheema and other officers of the tehsil were also present at the occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Bahawalpur Ahmadpur East All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

MQM is now being replaced by Aminul Haque: Mustafa ..

12 minutes ago

Food Fest 'Zaiqa, Pakistan ka' to kick off on 25 J ..

5 minutes ago

Tokyo shares close higher on Wall Street gains, we ..

5 minutes ago

UNSC Playing Crucial Role in Preventing Change of ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Meteor-M Weather Satellite Remains Operat ..

5 minutes ago

Saint Vincent, Russia Share Same Values, Must Furt ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.