UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Holds Open Kachehri To Solve People's Problems

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 05:57 PM

Deputy Commissioner holds open kachehri to solve people's problems

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed held open kachehri at his office here Friday to resolve people's problems

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed held open kachehri at his office here Friday to resolve people's problems.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada was also present at the open kachehri.

Deputy Commissioner said that all the officers must adopt an open door policy and listen to the complaints of people and resolve them on a priority basis.

He said that open kachehries are being held on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for solving people's problems.

Deputy Commissioner heard the complaints and took immediate notice on the applications and issued directions to the concerned officers.

The citizens applauded the organizing of an open kachehri which helps in resolving their issues.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Bahawalpur All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues t ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court (PHC) inaugurat ..

2 minutes ago

Four martyred, 22 injured in blast at Quetta's Kuc ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah order ..

3 minutes ago

Two men killed in road accident in Sialkot

11 minutes ago

Vice Chancellor ,Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.