BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed held open kachehri at his office here Friday to resolve people's problems.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada was also present at the open kachehri.

Deputy Commissioner said that all the officers must adopt an open door policy and listen to the complaints of people and resolve them on a priority basis.

He said that open kachehries are being held on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for solving people's problems.

Deputy Commissioner heard the complaints and took immediate notice on the applications and issued directions to the concerned officers.

The citizens applauded the organizing of an open kachehri which helps in resolving their issues.