Deputy Commissioner holds 'Revenue Khuli Kutchery' to address citizens' complaints

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali here on Saturday held a 'Revenue Khuli Kutchery' at Tehsil Office with the aim to resolve problems of the people at the earliest

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens while on this occasion, officers concerned including Assistant Commissioner City, Waqas Sikandari, Sub Registrar, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar and revenue officials were also present.

The citizens recorded their complaints including issuance of domicile, Fard, registry, income certificate, execution of individual, execution of transfers and other revenue matters.

DC also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to the officers concerned.

The DC received applications from senior citizens and women on priority basis and issued necessary orders.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar wanted to solve the problems related to revenue on priority basis and all the revenue officers should solve the revenue problems of the citizens as soon as possible.

He said that revenue officers should also personally listen to the problems of the citizens on daily basis.

On the occasion, the DC said that the purpose for holding such meetings was to resolve the grievances of the people as soon as possible and to provide relief to the citizens.

Meanwhile, the administration also held monthly Revenue Khuli Kutcheries in all tehsils of Rawalpindi district to provide relief to the citizens and address their complaints.