Deputy Commissioner hosts flag on Pakistan Day in Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gwadar Captain (Retd) Muhammad Waseem Monday said 23rd March, a day Muslims of subcontinent decided to establish an independent state.

He expressed these views while addressing at ceremony of hosting flag held at DC Office to celebrate the Pakistan Day, saying that Muslims under the leadership of Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah launched an unprecedented struggle for the protection of civilization.

He said an independent Muslim state on the name of Pakistan had emerged on the world map due to a lot of endeavors of Muslims.

DC also appealed the citizens that they should adopt precautionary steps against the deadly corona virus, saying that people would remain their houses and avoid unnecessary traveling and gathering for few days in order to save them and their family members from the coronavirus.