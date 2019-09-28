UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Asks Inquiry Into Irregularities In Taluka Hospital Qasimabad

Sat 28th September 2019

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Aisha Abro while expressing her annoyance over irregularities in Taluka Hospital Qasimabad has asked to conduct inquiry with submission of comprehensive report so action could be recommended to authorities concerned

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Aisha Abro while expressing her annoyance over irregularities in Taluka Hospital Qasimabad has asked to conduct inquiry with submission of comprehensive report so action could be recommended to authorities concerned.

The Deputy Commissioner who visited Taluka Hospital Qasimabad on Saturday expressed his annoyance over the absence of doctors, shortage of medicines, inactivation of clinical laboratory and poor health and sanitation condition and asked the Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad to conduct inquiry and submit a comprehensive report so that the recommendations could be forwarded to Sindh Secretary Health for bringing improvement in the hospital.

She also took serious notice over the absence of the Medical Superintendent from duty and directed issuance of explanation to him with submission of reply in 15 days.

The available hospital staff briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the issues being faced by the hospital and she assured that all out efforts will be made for bringing improvement in the hospital with strict action against those who found negligence in the duty.

