Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad asks traders to ensure sale of surgical masks

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Ayesha Abro on Tuesday asked the traders, whole sellers and shop keepers to ensure sale of surgical masks, sanitizers, other protective material and daily use items at the rates already fixed by the administration.

The Deputy Commissioner chaired a meeting of the traders to ensure provision of surgical material, edible items and other necessary things on prescribed prices.

The objective of this meeting is to warn those who were involved in black marketing of daily use items, Ms. Abro said and directed traders to ensure availability of surgical masks, edible items and other things on fixed prices.

The DC said 'she had directed concerned officers to conduct surprise raids on the shops and warehouses to check the prices of the mentioned items, adding that in case of black marketing of these things action would be initiated against the violators.

The district administration has received several complaints regarding hike in prices of surgical masks, edible items and other things which is a gross violation of law.

DC said and warned that during raid if anyone found involved in this dirty practice, heavy fines would be imposed against them and shops would also be sealed forthwith.

The Deputy Commissioner advised the traders to cooperate with the administration and refrain from over charging prices of above mentioned commodities.

The coronavirus situation in Hyderabad is under control and condition of the only patient admitted in LU hospital was recovering day by day, the DC said and hoped that patient would soon be cured and discharged from hospital.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the traders to submit detailed quantity wise report about edible items and the surgical material to the concerned officials immediately.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, Assistant Commissioner City Mohammad Ibrahim Arbab, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui and others were also present in the meeting.