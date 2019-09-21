UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Directs Municipal Authorities To Carry Out Mosquito Fumigation

Umer Jamshaid 17 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 10:30 PM

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad directs municipal authorities to carry out mosquito fumigation

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro has directed the municipal authorities to dump the solid waste at the designated landfill sites and to carry out fumigation to prevent spread of mosquitoes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro has directed the municipal authorities to dump the solid waste at the designated landfill sites and to carry out fumigation to prevent spread of mosquitoes.

She chaired a meeting at Shahbaz Hall in this regard here on Saturday with the officials of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Health Department besides 4 Assistant Commissioners in attendance.

She also directed the officials to carry out fumigation on a daily basis and submit report to her office accordingly.

The DC asked the concerned officials to explain why the solid waste was dumped in different residential localities in Hyderabad.

She directed the officials of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to ensure that the construction material was immediately removed from the roads as widespread complaints existed in that regard.She observed that the construction material placed on the roads badly affected the movement of traffic.

The DC asked the officials of the Health Department to ensure availability of Anti Snake Venom (ASV) and Anti Rabbies Vaccines (ARVs) at all the hospitals in the district.

Abro asked the 4 Assistant Commissioners to supervise the cleanliness, solid waste management and fumigation exercises.

Related Topics

Sindh Water Traffic Hyderabad All From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

45 seconds ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

3 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.