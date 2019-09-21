Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad directs municipal authorities to carry out mosquito fumigation

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro has directed the municipal authorities to dump the solid waste at the designated landfill sites and to carry out fumigation to prevent spread of mosquitoes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro has directed the municipal authorities to dump the solid waste at the designated landfill sites and to carry out fumigation to prevent spread of mosquitoes.

She chaired a meeting at Shahbaz Hall in this regard here on Saturday with the officials of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Health Department besides 4 Assistant Commissioners in attendance.

She also directed the officials to carry out fumigation on a daily basis and submit report to her office accordingly.

The DC asked the concerned officials to explain why the solid waste was dumped in different residential localities in Hyderabad.

She directed the officials of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to ensure that the construction material was immediately removed from the roads as widespread complaints existed in that regard.She observed that the construction material placed on the roads badly affected the movement of traffic.

The DC asked the officials of the Health Department to ensure availability of Anti Snake Venom (ASV) and Anti Rabbies Vaccines (ARVs) at all the hospitals in the district.

Abro asked the 4 Assistant Commissioners to supervise the cleanliness, solid waste management and fumigation exercises.